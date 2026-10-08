Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim FC powered to a stylish 6-0 win over PKR Svay Rieng FC of Cambodia in their opening Group B match of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Thursday.

Xisco Muñoz’s home side needed to show all their patience at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium before dismantling the visiting side’s defence with a ruthless attacking display to earn all three points.

Svay Rieng goalkeeper Vireak Dara was kept busy in the early exchanges as he pulled off several wonderful stops to deny JDT, but once Arif Aiman produced the opening goal in the 39th minute, the floodgates opened with Marcos Guilherme, Kevin Medina, Shahab Zahedi and Muhammad Daniesh, with two goals, on the scoresheet in the second half.

In the seventh minute, Jairo provided a glimpse of what was to come after he connected a cross from Oscar Aribas from the left flank, which Dara diverted against the left post. The ball fell kindly for Arif who skied the rebound.

Guilherme was denied almost immediately when, after being put through by Nené, the Brazilian’s right-footed shot from outside the box was smothered by Dara.

Jairo came close once more in the 14th minute, this time connecting with a cross from Shane Lowry which narrowly missed the target.

Svay Rieng, the Cambodian Premier League champions, threatened sporadically and came close when Kwame Peprah’s attempt from outside the box was saved comfortably by Syihan Hazmi.

JDT pressed forward in search of an opening goal and Óscar Arribas was denied by another fine Dara save by in the 26th minute and the goalkeeper was called to action 10 minutes later when he charged down an attempt by Guilherme.

A Stoichkov piledriver from 30 yards out was brilliantly tipped over by Dara in the 36th minute but, three minutes later, JDT broke the deadlock. Given space to run at the Svay Rieng defence, Arif had time to drill a low shot into the bottom left corner.

With the advantage, JDT came out for the second half in buoyant mood, with Arif dragging an attempt just wide five minutes after the restart. A minute later, Guilherme doubled the advantage, unleashing a shot into the top left corner after being put through by Jairo.

A third goal was inevitable when Kevin Medina rose unmarked to power a header home from an Arif corner kick in the 61st minute and by now JDT were in full flow.

Three minutes after coming on as a substitute, Shahab found the back of the net in the 70th minute before Daniesh, another late substitute, produced his brace in the 78th and 86th minute as last season’s semi-finalists showed their intent for another strong campaign.

Shopee Star of the Match – Marcos Guilherme (#95), Johor Darul Ta’zim FC

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