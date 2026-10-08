COMSOL and Formula E have announced a multi-year partnership naming COMSOL the Official Multiphysics Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The partnership brings together Formula E, the world’s leading all-electric motorsport Championship, and COMSOL, a global leader in multiphysics simulation and computer-aided engineering (CAE) software. Formula E and COMSOL engineers will use COMSOL Multiphysics® to investigate complex technology challenges involving multiple interacting physical effects.

Electric race cars bring together electrical, thermal, structural, electromagnetic, fluid, and battery systems under extreme constraints. As Official Multiphysics Partner, COMSOL will support Formula E with simulation software and expertise to help its technology teams understand how interacting physical phenomena influence multiple aspects of the sport. The partnership will also explore how simulation apps and digital twin solutions can make physics-based insight accessible beyond the traditional modelling workflow.

Bjorn Sjodin, SVP of Product Management at COMSOL, said:

“Formula E is a great example of why multiphysics simulation matters, as multiple phenomena are at play and constantly interact with one another. We are excited to work directly with Formula E’s technology team and put COMSOL Multiphysics to work on these kinds of real-world challenges.”

Dan Cherowbrier, CTO at Formula E, said:

“Technology is at the heart of Formula E, so partnering with COMSOL makes real sense for us and truly enhances our engineering skillsets. COMSOL gives us a powerful environment for understanding complex systems where many different physical effects are connected, but the opportunity goes beyond individual simulations. We’re particularly interested in how AI-assisted modelling, agentic workflows, and digital twins can help engineers interact with models, explore designs, and make simulation insight more accessible as we continue to push the limits of electric racing.”

Looking ahead, the next generation of Formula E will place even greater demands on performance, efficiency, energy management, and vehicle development as the Championship prepares for the GEN4 era, introducing the fastest and most technologically advanced race car to date.

At the same time, COMSOL has announced COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027, scheduled for release later this autumn, with new capabilities particularly relevant to advanced engineering workflows, including dedicated electric motor modelling, system-level simulation, agentic modelling, and expanded access for creating simulation apps.

The partnership was announced today at the COMSOL Conference 2026 Boston, where Cherowbrier delivered a keynote talk on the technology and engineering shaping the future of Formula E. To learn more about the partnership, visit COMSOL’s website: www.comsol.com/formula-e.

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