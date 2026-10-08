Léo Artur’s tap-in in first-half stoppage time earned V.League 1 champions Công An Hà Nội FC a 1-0 win over Lion City Sailors FC in Singapore on Thursday as Mano Pölking’s side made a perfect start to Group B of the 2026/27 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™.

The Brazilian’s close-range strike two minutes into time added on at the end of the opening period owed much to the brilliance of Brayan Perea, whose storming run from just inside the Lion City Sailors’ half set-up the game’s only goal.

The hosts had their chances, especially in the first half, but new coach Mark Jackson and his charges were unable to prevent the 2024/25 Shopee Cup™ runners-up from leaving Jalan Besar Stadium with all three points.

Kyoga Nakamura and Diogo Costa threatened in the early exchanges for the home side before Léo Artur sent his 10th minute effort wide of the target as Công An Hà Nội gave a warning of their ability on the counter.

It was Léo Artur who forced Victor Aznar into the first real save of the game in the 17th minute with a curling left-foot effort after the Brazilian cut in from the left flank to test the Lion City Sailors goalkeeper.

Giovanni Haag pulled his free-kick wide from 25 yards out for Lion City Sailors and Stefan Mauk sent his drive high over the bar at the other end moments later.

Matthias Phaëton then drew a block out of Filip Nguyễn at the end of a flowing move that saw the hosts progress the ball smoothly out defence before the Guadeloupe international was played in behind the defence, only for the goalkeeper to race off his line.

Lion City were on top with Antonio Mance shooting over the bar before fizzing a low ball across the face of the Vietnamese side’s goal in yet another warning to the visitors.

But it was Công An Hà Nội’s ability on the break that opened up the game in stoppage time.

Alan Grafite rolled the ball into the path of Perea just inside the Lion City Sailors half and the Colombian powered forward, holding off Diogo Costa before delivering a pass across the face of goal with a backheel that allowed Léo Artur to convert from six yards out.

Anzar then stood tall to prevent Léo Artur adding a second on the hour mark with Mauk thumping the rebound over the bar. Moments later Jason Quang-Vinh saw his attempt blocked by the goalkeeper at close range.

Nakamura’s shot on the run was deflected wide for a corner as the clock ticked down on Lion City’s hopes of pulling level while substitute Bart Ramselaar hit his rising shot high over the target.

Abdul Rasaq Akeem somehow stabbed his attempt wide of an empty goal deep into added time to leave Lion City Sailors frustrated as the Vietnamese side held on for the win.

Shopee Star of the Match – Léo Artur (#10), Công An Hà Nội FC

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