Sadom Kaewkanjana shot one of only two bogey-free rounds on day one to grab sole possession of the lead in the US$500,000 Smart Infinity Philippine Open – the season-opening event of the 2025 Asian Tour schedule.

At the Masters course of Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club, the 26-year-old Thai star made five birdies to finish one shot ahead of compatriots Danthai Boonma and Pavit Tangkamolprasert, and Australia’s Aaron Wilkin.

Danthai, playing alongside leading Filipina amateur star Rianne Malixi, the reigning US Girls and US Women’s Amateur Champion, celebrated his 29th birthday on Thursday in style and made four successive birdies around the turn from the eighth hole.

Indian Ajeetesh Sandhu, Yosuke Asaji from Japan, Swede Bjorn Hellgren and Thailand’s Settee Prakongvech, all teeing off in the morning groups, were tied fifth at 67.

Playing on a special invitation, the 17-year-old Malixi started with a 75. The top Filipino golfers were Aidric Chan and Sean Ramos, who both came in with cards of 68 and were in tied ninth place.

Sadom, who is looking for his first win in almost three years after his 2022 SMBC Singapore Open triumph, put on a ball-striking masterclass as the wind picked up and made it difficult for the players to stop their balls on the firm greens.

Starting from the 10th hole, Sadom felt it was his second shot to the par-four 11th green that set up a short birdie putt, which told him it could be his day. He then picked up shots on the 14th, 17th, first and seventh holes.

“It was a solid day,” said the two-time champion on the Asian Tour. “I hit the ball really good and missed only one fairway and one green. It always feels great to start the season with a bogey-free round

“It was a very short off-season for us. I went to Korea for a holiday with my family and my girlfriend. Did not play much golf. So, I was not feeling very confident this week, but it all worked out well.”

Like Sadom, Danthai is also a two-time champion on the Asian Tour, and is looking for his first win since the 2022 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open.

A consistent performer, he has focused on getting physically stronger during the off-season, and the move paid dividends.

“The wind picked up on our back nine and the conditions became difficult. I played well and everything was very solid today. I think all parts of my game were working well. It felt good to make the four successive birdies,” said Danthai.

On playing with Malixi, Danthai said: “She is an incredible player. I mean, the golf course is very long for a girl her age, but she hit some great shots.”

Wilkin, who narrowly lost out and finished tied second at the Mandiri Indonesia Open last year, wielded a hot putter and made a 60-foot monster putt to start his day on the 10th hole, and then made two more of similar length.

“Hit a few close and did not make any of those putts, but made some long ones. That helps,” said the 31-year-old, who has a new caddie on his bag for the season.

Pavit, who had the only other bogey-free round of the day, was delighted with his own effort.

“The wind was up and the greens are difficult to hold from the rough,” said Pavit, a two-time champion on the Asian Tour and a seven-time winner on Asian Development Tour.

“I’m very happy with my game today. I realised after I submitted my card that I only missed one fairway. It was a surprise. That’s really the key that made it easy for me today.”

On a day when there were plenty of magical shots, two holes-in-one and an eagle two were recorded on the opening competitive round of the season.

Korea’s Hyunho Rho aced the 13th hole with a six iron from 199 yards, while Philippines’ Alvin Engino struck a perfect seven iron from 173 yards on the 17th for his ace.

Sandhu, who carried on his form from the end of last season, when he won a tournament on the domestic PGTI Tour and then secured his playing rights on the Asian Tour through the final stage of the Qualifying School, made an eagle on the par-four ninth hole, where he holed out his nine-iron second shot from 135 yards.

Scores after round 1 of the Smart Infinity Philippine Open being played on the Masters Course at Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club. It is a par 70, 7,138-yard course (am – denotes amateur):

65 – Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA).

66 – Danthai Boonma (THA), Aaron Wilkin (AUS), Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA).

67 – Yosuke Asaji (JPN), Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND), Bjorn Hellgren (SWE), Settee Prakongvech (THA).

68 – Aidric Chan (PHI), Jaewoong Eom (KOR), Jed Morgan (AUS), Dominic Foos (GER), Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij (THA), Nick Voke (NZL), Ian Snyman (RSA), Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN), Sean Ramos (PHI).

69 – Hung Chien-yao (TPE), Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN), S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND), Kosuke Hamamoto (THA), Steve Lewton (ENG), CharngTai Sudsom (THA), Kyungnam Kang (KOR), Doyeob Mun (KOR), Jeunghun Wang (KOR), Scott Vincent (ZIM), Micah Shin (USA), Julien Sale (FRA).

70 – Albin Engino (PHI), Aguri Iwasaki (JPN), Liu Yung-hua (TPE), Christopher Hickman (USA), Justin De Los Santos (PHI), Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Junggon Hwang (KOR), Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA), Miguel Carballo (ARG), Carl Jano Corpus (PHI), Rashid Khan (IND), Junghwan Lee (KOR), Travis Smyth (AUS), Gunn Charoenkul (THA), David Boriboonsub (THA), Kazuki Higa (JPN), Stefano Mazzoli (ITA), Kevin Yuan (AUS), Jose Toledo (GTM), Jiho Yang (KOR), Poom Saksansin (THA).

71 – Denzel Ieremia (NZL), Yeongsu Kim (KOR), Lawry Flynn (AUS), Liu Yanwei (CHN), Clyde Mondilla (PHI), Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA), Enrico Gallardo (PHI), Gabriel Manotoc (PHI), Christian Banke (USA), Santiago De la Fuente (MEX), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA), Dodge Kemmer (USA), Xiao Bowen (CHN), Guido Van Der Valk (NED).

72 – Chase Koepka (USA), Lloyd Jefferson Go (PHI), Keanu Jahns (PHI), Mingyu Cho (KOR), Jhonnel Ababa (PHI), Gerald Rosales (PHI), Ervin Chang (MAS), Jonar Austria (am, PHI), Kakeru Ozeki (JPN), Taichi Kho (HKG), Tanapat Pichaikool (THA), Hyunho Rho (KOR), Collin Wheeler (USA), Dino Villanueva (PHI), Daiya Suzuki (JPN).

73 – Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA), Antonio Lascuna (PHI), Liang Wenchong (CHN), James Ryan Lam (PHI), Russel Bautista (PHI), Taesoo Kim (KOR), Jay Bayron (PHI), Rupert Zaragosa (PHI), Ekpharit Wu (THA), Eduard Rousaud (ESP), Shinichi Suzuki (am, PHI), Todd Sinnott (AUS), Justin Quiban (PHI), Sihwan Kim (USA), Maverick Antcliff (AUS), Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA), Austen Truslow (USA), Charles Porter (USA), Ngai Si (MAC).

74 – George Kneiser (USA), Rahil Gangjee (IND), Chan Shih-chang (TPE), Michael Bibat (PHI), Miguel Tabuena (PHI), Guntaek Koh (KOR), Changwoo Lee (KOR), Nilo Salahog (PHI), Chapchai Nirat (THA), Jack Thompson (AUS), Prom Meesawat (THA), Yuvraj Sandhu (IND), Reymon Jaraula (PHI).

75 – Jeff Lumbo (am, PHI), Angelo Que (PHI), Matthew Cheung (HKG), Sarit Suwannarut (THA), Rianne Malixi (am, PHI), Roberto Lebrija (MEX), Zeus Sara (am, PHI), Ahmad Baig (PAK), Takumi Murakami (JPN), Ryan Monsalve (PHI), Mars Pucay (PHI), Taiki Yoshida (JPN).

76 – Randy Garalde (PHI), Kristoffer Arevalo (PHI), Leandro Luis Bagtas (PHI), Zanie Boy Gialon (PHI), Koh Dengshan (SIN), Chang Wei-lun (TPE), Tristan Padilla (am, PHI), Jolo Timothy Magcalayo (am, PHI), Joey Huerva (PHI).

77 – Art Arbole (PHI), Brett Rankin (AUS), Bai Zhengkai (CHN), Poosit Supupramai (THA), Nitithorn Thippong (THA), Wang Wei-hsuan (TPE).

78 – Witchayapat Sinsrang (THA), Manav Shah (USA), Gary Stal (FRA).

79 – Charlie Lindh (SWE).

81 – Joshua Loren Africa (USA).

Like this: Like Loading...