While the white and red RB21 caught the eye on track in Suzuka over Japan race week, a Honda NSX with a twinned livery toured Tokyo to explore the country’s authentic links to car culture and today the Team can release a hero film tracking the trip.

Dino DC, a photojournalist, YouTuber and expert in Japanese car culture hosts the film, which takes viewers on a journey to delve into the famous JDM scene in Japan’s capital, looking at its roots and its modern landscape.

In a country with a deep-rooted passion for tuning and modifying their cars, Dino attends famous car meets to understand the history of car culture, at the wheel of the ORBR JPN Spec 90s Honda NSX, and celebrates the people closest to the scene across the country.

The film culminates with a special appearance in Dino’s Honda NSX from Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Yuki Tsunoda, who declares “That is the best car I have ever seen!”, before they drive to the Team’s REBL Car Culture meet in Tokyo.

This season Oracle Red Bull Racing will celebrate the global community around REBL Car Culture. To find out more about REBL Car Culture across the season, visit https://win.gs/rebl-car-culture-pr

