MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JANUARY 11: Start of race during the Mexico City E-Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on January 11, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the first time for Round 5, returning to the sunshine state for the first time since Season 1 in 2015.

Previously, the 2015 Miami E-Prix took place at the Biscayne Bay Street Circuit and was won by Nicolas Prost for Team E.Dams Renault.

Nissan Formula E Team’s Oliver Rowland currently leads the championship with 68 points, following another race win at Round 4 in Jeddah, with Taylor Barnard in second place for NEOM McLaren Formula E Team.

The Miami E-Prix will take place on Saturday 12 April, 2025, before the championship heads to an iconic doubleheader race weekend in Monaco on May 3rd and 4th.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Miami, Florida, for the first time since Season 1 for the next leg of the GEN3 Evo era. Round 5 of Season 11 will take place at the iconic Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday 12 April.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Florida, but with fresh challenges and innovations for Season 11. This highly anticipated race will shift from Season 1 location of the Biscayne Bay Street Circuit to a newly-configured 3.551km (2.206-mile) layout on the iconic NASCAR track.

Championship leader Oliver Rowland of the Nissan Formula E Team, currently holding 68 points, aims to extend his lead after a stellar performance in Jeddah, where he secured a victory in the second race of the doubleheader. He faces stiff competition from record-breaker Taylor Barnard of NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, who is determined to convert his podium finishes into a race win and become the youngest ever Formula E race winner.

The Jeddah doubleheader in February also saw Max Günther take a victory, bumping DS PENSKE’s newest recruit up to fourth in the Drivers’ World Championship standings, just behind António Félix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team in third.

Round 5 of the Miami E-Prix starts at 14:05 local time on Saturday 12 April.

ELECTRIFYING HOMESTEAD: THE NEW MIAMI E-PRIX LAYOUT

Formula E is set to make its debut at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on a brand-new 3.551km (2.206-mile) layout for the return to Miami on April 12. The iconic circuit known for its high-energy NASCAR showcases, has been specially adapted for the all-electric championship, featuring 15 high-speed turns and three long straights, designed to enhance the unique challenges of Formula E’s GEN3 Evo racing.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway sits just south of central Miami, a vibrant and dynamic city located on Florida’s southeastern coast. A melting pot of cultures, known for its stunning beaches, lively nightlife, and art deco architecture, the bustling metropolis serves as a major hub for finance, commerce, and international trade, drawing visitors from around the globe.

INTRODUCING THE FIA PRESIDENT’S MEDAL: A SUSTAINABLE SYMBOL OF VICTORY

Debuting at the 2025 Miami E-Prix, will be the FIA President’s Medal, introduced this month exclusively for race winners in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, and FIA World Rally Championship.

For each race in the future, Formula E winners will be awarded the prestigious FIA President’s Medal, a unique piece of silverware designed to celebrate their achievements. This initiative, brought to life by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, allows champions to retain a personal memento of their victory, symbolising their dedication and skill.

The FIA President’s Medal is not only a symbol of sporting excellence but also a testament to Formula E and the FIA’s commitment to sustainability. Crafted in collaboration with Milan-based Libe Incisioni, the medals are manufactured using fully recycled materials, highlighting a circular production cycle. Libe Incisioni employs a unique process that transforms metal waste into high-quality resources, ensuring that sustainability is integrated from the design phase to the final product.

FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT THE 2025 MIAMI E-PRIX

As Formula E maintains its position as the world’s most sustainable sport, it continues to support communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress. This season, the championship will continue to deliver bespoke cutting-edge initiatives in each and every race location that benefit both people and the planet.

Sustainability credentials at the 2025 Miami E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The Miami E-Prix will be powered using a renewable energy mix largely consisting of sustainable HVO fuel along with solar power.

The Miami E-Prix will be powered using a renewable energy mix largely consisting of sustainable HVO fuel along with solar power. FIA Girls on Track: The event will be host to 120 girls for the first FIA Girls on Track event of Season 11. Attendees will participate in education workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and skills development.

The event will be host to 120 girls for the first FIA Girls on Track event of Season 11. Attendees will participate in education workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and skills development. Better Futures Fund: The Better Futures Fund recipient for the Miami E-Prix is Sprout Up. Formula E is donating €25,000 to support their “Greener Together” Community Garden initiative, aimed at promoting environmental and food education while enhancing food security through community engagement.

The Better Futures Fund recipient for the Miami E-Prix is Sprout Up. Formula E is donating €25,000 to support their “Greener Together” Community Garden initiative, aimed at promoting environmental and food education while enhancing food security through community engagement. Change. Accelerated. Live Miami presented by PIF : Formula E’s thought leadership event platform Change Accelerated Live will take place on Friday 11th April 2025 in the series’ VIP hospitality area, the EMOTION CLUB, bringing together the brightest minds from the fields of motorsport, sustainability, politics, education and more. Change. Accelerated. Live. Miami presented by PIF, is set to open up discussion and insight as experts dive into the strategies and decision-making that is driving forward the innovations seen across sport, business and society.

Formula E’s thought leadership event platform Change Accelerated Live will take place on Friday 11th April 2025 in the series’ VIP hospitality area, the EMOTION CLUB, bringing together the brightest minds from the fields of motorsport, sustainability, politics, education and more. Change. Accelerated. Live. Miami presented by PIF, is set to open up discussion and insight as experts dive into the strategies and decision-making that is driving forward the innovations seen across sport, business and society. Community Engagement: Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired Students: Formula E will be partnering with Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired Students, who will bring over 20 music students Homestead-Miami Speedway for a unique Formula E multisensory experience, including behind-the-scenes access, meet-and-greets with drivers, hands-on interaction with Formula E cars, and discussions on careers in motorsports. FPL Electrathon: Formula E will host the FPL Electrathon, where Miami-Dade high school students will design, build, and race electric go-karts, developing STEM skills while engaging with sustainable technology, meeting Formula E drivers, and exploring career opportunities in motorsports. The Inspiration Hour: An enhanced version of Formula E’s Community Tour takes place at the Miami E-Prix, engaging up to 300 young individuals from local community groups, inspiring them to explore future opportunities in motorsport.



WHERE TO WATCH THE 2025 MIAMI E-PRIX

The 2025 Miami E-Prix gets underway on Friday 11 April with shakedown at 14:30 local time, and Free Practice 1 at 16:30 local time.

Then it’s on to race day on Saturday 12 April as Free Practice 2 kicks off the day at 07:30 local, qualifying follows at 09:40 local with lights out on Round 5 at 14:05 local/18:05 UTC.

Fans can view the full race day schedule in their time zone here, or look at the broadcast listings on our website for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...