Japan won the SAT Futsal Championship 2025 as a scoreless draw against Iran in their final game of the group saw Thailand finishing third.

Thailand ended their campaign at the SAT Futsal Championship with four points following their earlier 3-0 win over Uzbekistan and their 6-1 loss to Japan.

On the other hand, Japan finished with seven points after drawing Iran 0-0, followed by a win over Thailand and an 8-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

Iran had to be content with the second spot with 5 points.

After drawing against Japan, they beat Uzbekistan 5-0 and then drew again with the host in their final group game.

#AFF

#FAT

#FutsalThailand

Like this: Like Loading...