Japan won the SAT Futsal Championship 2025 as a scoreless draw against Iran in their final game of the group saw Thailand finishing third.
Thailand ended their campaign at the SAT Futsal Championship with four points following their earlier 3-0 win over Uzbekistan and their 6-1 loss to Japan.
On the other hand, Japan finished with seven points after drawing Iran 0-0, followed by a win over Thailand and an 8-0 victory over Uzbekistan.
Iran had to be content with the second spot with 5 points.
After drawing against Japan, they beat Uzbekistan 5-0 and then drew again with the host in their final group game.
#AFF
#FAT
#FutsalThailand