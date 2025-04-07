Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) picked up their fourth Vietnam National Women’s Football Cup after beating Thai Nguyen T&T 1-0 in the final at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre.

In the keen contest, it was HCMC who surged ahead in the 38th minute with Vietnam international Huynh Nhu converting a penalty after Thai Nguyen was penalised for handball.

Thai Nguyen T&T tried to get back into the game in the second half but HCMC were steadfast in their defending as the score remained all the way to the end.

HCMC were winners in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

