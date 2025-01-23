Oracle Red Bull Racing’s series dedicated to the Showcar Team arrives in Houston, where Arvid Lindblad drives an F1 car for the first time ever, before taking part in the Red Bull Showrun Houston in front of huge crowds.

Showrunners, a series dedicated to giving fans an exclusive look into the world of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s running Showcar Team, has dropped its latest series, this time descending on Houston, a city steeped in racing history. In the newly released Episode, dropped in Part One and Two, fans can see Arvid take his maiden drive in an F1 car before taking to the streets of Houston in a Showrun, alongside David Coulthard and in front of 50,000 fans, as well as a multi-discipline race between uniquely-skilled Red Bull Athletes.

Part One features Arvid, confirmed 2025 F2 driver and part of the Red Bull Junior Team, step into seat of an F1 car for the first time ever. In the episode, viewers also see a race at the Motor Speedway Resort Houston that includes former F1 driver Patrick Friesacher in the RB7, Red Bull Athlete ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett in a drift car, Scott Speed, 2006 F1 Scuderia Toro Rosso driver, in a rally car and off-road racing champion Andrew Carlson in a Trophy Truck in a thrilling battle across different terrains.

Part Two continues in Houston, seeing Arvid take the F1 car to the streets of vibrant Houston in front of more than 50,000 fans alongside former F1 driver and Red Bull ambassador David Coulthard. It is the first time a Visa Cash App Racing Bulls car has been driven in a Showrun. The Team shuts down Discovery Green’s iconic 12-acre park, taking over the heart of downtown Houston.

Showruns are an important stepping stone for Red Bull’s Junior Drivers to experience an F1 car for the very first time. The Red Bull Junior Team has successfully identified potential future racing stars, with the current programme covering different race series across the globe in F2, F3, Super Formula, various F4 programs and Karting race series.

Izzy Hammond, Showrunners host said, “I am excited that everyone can go watch the latest episodes that we filmed in Houston. This time it was something a bit different as we got to work with Arvid and witness his first ever time in an F1 car. It’s great to shine a light on all the incredible things that the Showrun Team do and once again be taken under their wing and shown the ropes. Houston has a lot of racing history, so to be able to bring Championship winning F1 cars to 50,000 fans in Houston was special. I was really thrown into my journey with the Team. My experience has been one of a kind and it is incredible to take fans across the world on this journey with me.”

Tony Burrows, Heritage Team Manager said, “Over the years, the Showrun Team has worked closely with the Junior Driver Programme, giving drivers their first opportunities to be in an F1 car. I have worked with Team since its inception, so have seen first-hand the positive impact of the Red Bull Junior Team and how it nurtures talent and creates successful drivers. Similar to this, the Showrun Team is also a place where we develop young talent and champion the next generation of mechanics. It has been incredible to bring such amazing stunts to some of the world’s most incredible locations and we are looking forward to the viewers seeing what we got up to in Houston and shining a light on the amazing things we do as a Team.”

Presented by Izzy Hammond, the Showrunners series sees her become the newest member of the Team, giving viewers the chance to delve into the Team dynamics and see what goes on behind the scenes with the dedicated crew who are travelling the globe and pulling off extraordinary stunts in stunning locations. The show car Team coexists alongside the F1Team and is dedicated to bringing the thrill of real F1 cars up close to the masses worldwide.

Watch Part One and Part Two of the latest episode of Showrunners on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s YouTube channel.

Like this: Like Loading...