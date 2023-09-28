The 19th Asian Games badminton competition got off to a roaring start as the women’s teams of India and Chinese Taipei secured opening victories today.

India, led by singles ace Pusarla Sindhu, cruised past Mongolia 3-0. India will face Thailand in the next round tomorrow.

Chinese Taipei, with Tai Tzu Ying in the lead, worked their way past a spirited Hong Kong China side 3-0. Chinese Taipei meets Japan, the defending champions, in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Maldives defeated Nepal 3-1 in another match.

In the only men’s match of the morning session, Nepal bt Mongolia 3-1.

Four matches took place in the morning session today with four more to be fought out this evening.

