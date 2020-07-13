Souliphone Xaypanya gave Police FC the lead at the end of the first matchday of the 2020 Pepsi Lao League 1 when his double saw off Viengchanh FC 2-1.

In a keenly contested affair at the Lao National Stadium, it was Viengchanh who went ahead early in the 25th minute when Mayphone Phout fired the visiting side in front.

But Police were not outsmarted just yet as they kept to their guns for Souliphone to cuffed in the brace off goals in the 46th and 57th minute.

The win allowed Police to take the top spot with the full points following the two drawn games in the earlier matches.

