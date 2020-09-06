Johor Darul Ta’zim tightened their grip in the Malaysian Super League 2020 when they crushed Perak 7-0 in the match that was played at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Gonzalo Cabrera found the back of the net three times off goals in the 36th minute, 44th minute penalty and 63rd minute with further goals from Mohd Afiq Fazail (22nd), Muhammad Ramadhan Saifullah Usman (45th), Muhammad Safawi Rashid (79th) and Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (84th).

The second full points since the restart of the league last week saw JDT picking up 16 points from six matches played – six points ahead of second-placed Terengganu FC and third-placed Kedah.

Terengganu found themselves at the wrong end of the pitch this week when they fell to a 1-0- loss to Melaka United – with the only goal of the game coming off Uche Agba in the 61st minute.

On the other hand, Kedah survived a determined PJ City FC 2-1 to pick up the full points at home at the Darulaman Stadium.

It was PJ City who went ahead in the 16th minute through Brandao before Kedah fought back through Kpah Sherman in the 24th minute and Tchetche Kipre in the 61st minute for the win.

RESULTS

Selangor beat Sabah 2-1

Melaka United beat Terengganu FC 1-0

JDT beat Perak 7-0

UiTM beat Pahang 1-0

PDRM drew with Felda United 1-1

Kedah beat PJ City FC 2-1

