Fans will be able to attend the AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches once again when the 2021 season resumes later this month.

Up to 250 fans can enter match venues, as per guidelines announced by Sport Singapore (SportSG) on 11 June, beginning with the first fixture of Game Week 12 between Tanjong Pagar United FC and the Young Lions on 17 July.

In order to gain entry, fans will have to produce proof of a negative test result – either of a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test or Antigen Rapid Test (ART) – or certification of having received the full two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The PCR test is required to be taken within the last 14 days from the date of the match, while the ART must be taken within 24 hours prior to the end of the event.

Individuals who have been vaccinated will only be admitted if the date of the match falls at least 14 days after their second dose.

More details on the requirements for Pre-Event Testing can be found via the Ministry of Health’s advisory.

Eligible fans then need to purchase a physical ticket at a dedicated booth at each match venue, which will commence operations two hours prior to kick-off.

Tickets will be priced at a baseline of SGD 8 for adults and SGD 5 for concession; however, clubs reserve the right to amend pricing with a maximum price cap of GSD 15 and will also undertake all ticketing operations.

A wrist tag will be issued per ticket holder at the point of entry to the match; both will allow the fan access to the venue, starting 60 minutes before kick-off.

Fans who enter will be subjected to safe-distancing protocols as well as the usual security protocols at matches, which include bag checks.

As such, fans are advised not to bring bags, as well as prohibited items, when attending the matches.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid crowding. In addition, they will also have to adhere to the guidelines set out in the advisory by SportSG on Calibrated Easing of Safe Management Measures for Sport and Physical Exercise & Activity For Phase Three (Heightened Alert).

This follows from the decision to play SPL matches behind closed doors since 8 May, due to additional community measures imposed then by the COVID-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce.

SPL fans will still be able to watch every match LIVE on broadcast at Singtel TV, StarHub TV and live streaming online via the SPL Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Facebook page of 1 Play Sports.

