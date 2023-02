A 25-player CommBank Matildas squad has been named to contest the 2023 Cup of Nations to be hosted across New South Wales later this month.

The six-match tournament will kick off at Industree Group Stadium in Gosford on Thursday, 16 February with Match Day 2 in Sydney on Sunday, 19 February before the Cup of Nations concludes on Wednesday, 22 February in Newcastle.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/squad-named-cup-nations

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...