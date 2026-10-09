Aprilia rule the Mandalika roost on Friday but it’s not the two title contenders with the upper hand

Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) was the fastest on Friday at Mandalika with the Spaniard setting a new all-time lap record to lead the charge into the rest of the weekend.

A 1’28.725 perches the British GP winner on top in what was a crash-strewn session, leading Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) and his Championship-leading teammate Jorge Martin with the Aprilias in mighty form, locking out the top three for the first time in Practice history.

FIRST HALF: Aldeguer and Quartararo crash

The first half of the session saw a couple of sizeable spills with 2025 Indonesian GP winner Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) falling at the last corner before a fast one for Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team) at Turn 9.

Both were OK and soon back out in the second half of the session, with ‘El Diablo’ consolidating a provisional Q2 spot.

FERNANDEZ FAST: the #25 goes P1

Into the second half of the session and it was Fernandez who took over at the top ahead of Di Giannantonio. Bezzecchi was sitting in third whilst Marc Marquez and Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) rounded out the top five.

Fast laps were needed by Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), Diogo Moreira (Pro Honda LCR) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), all outside the top ten with 15 minutes on the clock.

MORE FALLERS: Bastianini, Moreira, Alex Marquez and Rins

Going into the business end of the session, Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) suffered a fast fall at Turn 9, almost identical to Quartararo’s earlier in the session.

The Beast was back up on his feet and rushing back to the pits, needing to get back to the track ASAP as he was stuck in P17. Fernandez lowered the benchmark again with a 1’29.252 before repeating it a lap later with a 1’28.725, a new all-time lap record.

Marc Marquez moved into P2 before a big moment into Turn 1 whereas elsewhere, Aldeguer’s Ducati ground to a halt in the gravel. Also in the gravel after a fast Turn 11 crash, Moreira’s session was over, leaving the Brazilian in Q1.

More improvements came with a flurry in the final moments, with both Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) and Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) moving into P3 and P10 respectively.

Alex Marquez was the latest crasher at Turn 16, leaving him in P7 and vulnerable whereas just moments later, Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team) was down at the final corner, likewise vulnerable with him P99.

Then, Bastianini went down for a second time in what was a Friday afternoon to forget.

FRIDAY TOP 10: Aprilias 1-2-3

With the chequered flag out, nobody could get near Fernandez’s new lap record, the Spaniard with a 0.219s advantage over Bezzecchi.

They were the only two riders able to get into the 1’28s, with Martin more than a quarter of a second back of his teammate in third.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had a quiet and unassuming session with fourth, just ahead of Marc Marquez and Diggia. Quartararo booked his place in Q2 with P7, ahead of Alex Marquez, a late charge from Morbidelli and a salvaging effort from Bagnaia.

MISSING THE CUT: Rins and Miller a tenth out

Just missing the cut by 0.090s was Rins, with Miller likewise less than a tenth away from the top ten. Ogura is also in Q1 with P13 on Friday afternoon, ahead of Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol), Aldeguer and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP).

Moreira and Bastianini, after their falls, also headline in what is set to be an action-packed Q1 on Saturday.

MotoGP Practice results at Mandalika

Like this: Like Loading...