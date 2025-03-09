Looking at the winners’ names, one might say: “just as expected!” And indeed, the strongest, the pre-race favorites, the most talented, came out on top once again –in the men’s race andin the women’s. Yet cycling, and especially, is so much more than just the names in the record books.

The 2025 edition delivered far more than just the decisive and breathtaking moves from Tadej and Demi.

Chronologically, the women’s race finale was an emotional rollercoaster. First, the unfortunate crash of Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon/SRAM zondacrypto), then Elisa Longo Borghini’s(UAE Team ADQ)crisis, so deep that the Italian needed all the encouragement and support of her teammates. And then came the attack from Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime)on Le Tolfe sector, a move that felt like a trip three years back in time, reminding us of the phenomenal athlete she has been, and now is once again.

But finally came Demi Vollering’s response, a firm reminder of who the current queen of international cycling is. Her thrilling head-to-head duel with the more experienced Van der Breggen was ultimately decided, as it so often has been, on the brutal final ramp of Via Santa Caterina. A perfectly timed attack left Van der Breggen with no answer.

Vollering claimed her second Strade Bianche victory, making it six Dutch wins in 11 editions. Since 2018, only Dutch or Flemish-speaking riders (including Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky) have won this race. Total dominance.

The action in the men’s race kicked off sooner. Up the Monte Sante Marie sector, it seemed like a rerun of last year, but this time, on the very gravel sector that has so often decided the race, Pogačar didn’t manage to drop everyone. A lively Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) not only survived Pogačar’s acceleration but was actually the first to attack, effectively pulling the trigger before the world champion.



The big plot twist took place on the Monteaperti descent: Pogačar crashed. His rainbow jersey in tatters, blood covering his side. Was this the king’s abdication? Not a chance. Within a few kilometers, Pogačar was back on Pidcock’s wheel. The race became a two-man duel, but against this Tadej, a duel is no contest.

The Slovenian hit the gas on the final ascent of Colle Pinzuto, and this time Pidcock couldn’t hold on. The rest was predictable, the world champion enjoyed an 18-kilometer solo ride, once again climbing Via Santa Caterina alone before claiming his third victory in Piazza del Campo.

No matter that his jersey was shredded, the dust of Siena delivered the same, undeniable result.

Pogačar becomes the first world champion to win StradeBianche, equaling Fabian Cancellara’s record of three victories and further cementing his place in history.

Now, they’re even preparing a memorial stone (so-called cippo) in Tadej’s honor, dedicating a gravel sector to him.

We can confidently say that few deserve it more than him. – www.giro.it

