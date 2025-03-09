A hattrick from Caio Cesar drove defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim Futsal to a big 8-3 win over Malaysian University Futsal Team in their opening game of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League 2025.The Brazilian ala grabbed the opener after just three minutes with two further goals in the 23rd and 31st minute.Malaysian international Abu Hanifah scored two goals in the sixth and 18th minutes, while Bruno Taffy (11th), Awalluddin Mat Nawi (13th), and Firdaus Ambiah (35th) added the others for the well-deserved victory.The goals for Malaysian University Futsal Team were scored by Zainal Abidin (28th minute), Bukhari Samsudin (32nd) and Harith Hazami (39th).In the meantime, Selangor Futsal kept up the pace at the top with a 5-1 crushing win over Kedah Futsal to stay second in the standings.The goals for Selangor were scored by Muhammad Faris (first and 38th minute), Dos Santos (15th), Syahir Iqbal (33rd) and Khairul Effendy (37th).

Kedah’s only goal of the game was scored by Eikmal Daniel in the 40minute.

#AFF

#FAM

#MPFL

