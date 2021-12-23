Strength of character and strong on-track performances proved the difference as Jean-Karl Vernay hit back from being down and almost out in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

After a disastrous WTCR Race of Italy weekend left him trailing in the title chase, the Frenchman delivered a comeback performance to be proud of at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last month as he climbed from sixth to third in the final standings.

Having led until the final lap of Race 1 at Sochi Autodrom, Vernay took the chequered flag in second position in his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team entry and followed that result up with fifth place in Race 2.

“We started the weekend well and did a great job in Race 1 to finish second, which helped us to secure third place in the Drivers’ standings, we couldn’t have done better in my opinion,” said that French ace after he matched his 2020 WTCR finishing position. “In Race 2 we just needed to finish – everyone else in contention for the podium of the standings was out, so we kept the focus to bring the result home.

Vernay took wins at WTCR Race of Germany and WTCR Race of France and wore the coveted blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader until the mid-season break.

“We can be frustrated because the target was to win the title but finishing on the podium is still a good achievement,” Vernay said. “I’d like to say a big thank you to Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing, Engstler Motorsport and our sponsor Liqui Moly for this season.”

