Subway Socceroos’ Head Coach, Graham Arnold has named an extended 25-man squad for Australia’s upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifiers against Lebanon.

The Subway Socceroos are set to face Lebanon at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium on Thursday, 21 March before travelling to GIO Stadium, Canberra for a match on Tuesday, 26 March.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/subway-socceroos-squad-lebanon-world-cup-qualifiers-revealed

