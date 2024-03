The Malaysia National Women’s League 2024 will see an increase to ten teams taking part this year.

Last year, eight teams took part in the league with Sabah emerging as champions.

This was confirmed by Datuk Suraya Yaacob, Chairman of the FA of Malaysia (FAM) Women’s Football Committee.

The new season will also utilise the ‘home and away’ format which will see a total of 90 matches being played throughout the season.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...