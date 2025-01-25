Subway Young Socceroos’ Head Coach, Trevor Morgan has selected a 23-man squad to represent Australia at the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025™.

The squad will assemble in Tokyo, Japan for a pre-camp from Monday, 3 February to commence their preparations for the tournament, prior to relocating to Shenzhen, China ahead of their opening fixture against Kyrgyz Republic.

Australia has been drawn into Group A and will face Kyrgyz Republic (12 February), Qatar (15 February) and China PR (18 February).

