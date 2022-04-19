Success in American club racing: Jason Daskalos returned from the second event of the GT America presented by AWS racing series with two trophies. The Audi customer in the R8 LMS won the first 40-minute race in Sonoma by 0.152 seconds after a long duel with Mercedes driver George Kurtz. In the second race, Daskalos finished second 5.6 seconds behind the leader.

After finishing sixth in race two, Adam Carroll and Shaun Balfe are five points ahead of Jules Gounon/Ian Loggie at the top of the standings.

Due to pit stop penalties for several opponents, Balfe’s teammate Adam Carroll took the lead after the driver change. Towards the end of the race he came under pressure from Jules Gounon. For a short time, the Frenchman sat next to the Northern Irish Audi privateer who countered with a brave maneuver and won by 0.455 seconds after one hour of racing.

Victory at season opener and lead of the standings: Balfe Motorsport delivered a sporting contest worth seeing in the first race at the British GT season opener. Shaun Balfe had started from first place in the Audi R8 LMS at Oulton Park but found himself only in sixth place at the end of the first lap after a hectic opening phase.