The man widely credited to Kento Momota’s rise in badminton when he was a junior player is dead at the age of 35.

Izuan Ibrahim, the Malaysian coach from Kelantan, breathed his last at Hospital Universiti Sains (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian, Kota Bahru at 7.30 pm on Monday – five days after he was admitted following a bout of severe headaches and vomiting. He was later diagnosed as intracranial bleeding.

Izuan, a former head coach of Perlis, was scheduled to report for duty as a national junior coach with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) on Jan 1 and handle development for juniors.

Momota’s rise in badminton is credited to Izuan when the current World No 1 when the Japanese were a junior player. The 25-year-old Momota played a key role in his country’s Thomas Cup win in 2014.

The Japanese ace extended his condolences to Izuan’s family on his sudden demise.

“I won’t be where I am now without the help of coach Izuan Ibrahim. I am honored and also blessed to ever encounter such a pure soul.

“May the love and mercy be bestowed upon him and his family during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences” -tweeted Momota.

Izuan leaves behind wife Siti Marsyhtah Muhammad and three children. RIZAL ABDULLAH