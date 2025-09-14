Football fans can look forward to another exciting chapter in one of Southeast Asia’s most celebrated rivalries as the Sultan of Selangor’s (SOS) Cup 2025 takes place on 27 September 2025, at the historic Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The evening will kick off with the Veterans’ match at 8pm, followed by the Selangor Selection vs Singapore Premier League (SPL) Selection at 9pm.

Since its inception in 2001, the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup has grown into a marquee event celebrating the friendly rivalry and shared football heritage between Selangor and Singapore. This year’s edition is held at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka Stadium, which hosted countless Malaysia Cup classics from the 1970s through the 1990s, providing a fitting backdrop for the occasion.

Noor Ali, head coach of Geylang International, will lead the SPL Selection. The former Lion, who scored for Singapore in last year’s Veterans’ match despite a 2-1 defeat, said it is a privilege to guide the team this year.

“This rivalry always brings energy and excitement, not just for the players but also for the fans. We are looking forward to a spirited match and to giving everyone at Merdeka Stadium a night to remember,” said the 50-year-old.

FAS Deputy President Mr Desmond Ong highlighted the wider significance of the match, noting that the SOS Cup is a celebration of football and camaraderie.

“It brings together players, fans, and generations of supporters from both sides, creating memories that go beyond the pitch. We look forward to seeing everyone come together at Merdeka Stadium to enjoy the game and cheer as one football community,” he added.

Selangor has won the past three editions (2018, 2019, 2024) and holds a record 11 titles.

Fans wishing to attend can register for complimentary tickets via this Google form link, which are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration will open from 14 September 2025, 7.30pm, to 19 September 2025, 6pm.

Submitting the form does not guarantee entry, as only successful applicants will be notified by email within three working days. Supporters are reminded that transportation will not be provided and are kindly requested to make their own travel arrangements to Merdeka Stadium. – www.fas.org.sg

