Livio Suppo has outlined the factory Suzuki team’s primary targets as the transfer market starts to gain momentum in Portugal

Like many outfits on the MotoGP™ grid, there’s uncertainty around Team Suzuki Ecstar’s rider line-up for 2023 and beyond. Joan Mir and Alex Rins have made up the Hamamatsu’s factory team for four seasons now, however, both are out of contract at the end of the year.