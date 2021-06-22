A total of 144 players from the Indonesian Under-18 will report next week as head coach Shin Tae-yong gears up to whip a credible squad ahead of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2023.

The centralized training has been planned to start on 28 June 2021 in Jakarta.

“We have received the road map update from coach Shin (Tae-yong) who wants the national U18 team to start centralised training later this month. For that, PSSI will prepare the technical requirements like hotels, training venues and recruitment,” said Yunus Nusi, the PSSI General Secretary.

“The training is planned until 15 July 2021 and will be attended by 144 players in total.”

Indonesia will be hosting the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2023.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...