The Italian wine consortium will name two iconic Rounds of the 2021 calendar

Prosecco DOC is set to be the Event Main Sponsor for the UK Round taking place from the 2nd to the 4th of July at Donington Park and the Dutch Round held from the 23rd to the 25th of July at the TT Circuit Assen. The two legendary circuits have always hosted exciting racing since their introduction to WorldSBK.

Donington Park hosted the first ever WorldSBK Round back in 1988, while the TT Circuit Assen joined the calendar for the first time in 1992, leaving no doubt that this year’s rounds will be exhilarating events.

Prosecco DOC is one of the leading sparkling wine products in the world, with over 500 million bottles produced and sold around the world last year. Since 2009, the Italian Consortium has held the Controlled Designation of Origin mark, demonstrating the excellence of its variety of products.

Determined to increase the quality of its final product, the Italian wine consortium is constantly working to innovate and perfect itself, making Prosecco DOC the ideal partner for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

The Italian company has been a valuable Sponsor of the Championship for nine years, as the renowned beverage is sprayed after every podium celebration. This Event Main Sponsor agreement strengthens the relationship between Prosecco DOC and Dorna WSBK Organization.

