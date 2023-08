Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong has called up 24 players to face Turkmenistan at the next FIFA Match Days slated for 8 September 2023 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya.

The players summoned will report for Centralised Training on 4 September 2023, where they also include several newcomers like Wahyu Prasetyo (from PSIS Semarang), Ryan Kurnia (Persib Bandung), Aji Kusuma (Persija Jakarta) among others.

Several players based abroad like Asnawi Mangkualam (Jeongnam Dragons), Sandy Walsh (KV Mechelen), Jordi Amat (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Shayne Pattynama (Viking FK) and Saddil Ramdani (Sabah FC ) have also been called.

Persib Bandung contributed the most players on this occasion with four players, followed by Borneo FC, PSM Makassar and Persikabo who each contributed three players.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM

Dendy Sulistyawan – Bhayangkara Presisi FC Nadeo Argawinata – Borneo FC Stefano Jantje Lilipaly – Borneo FC Adam Alis Setyano – Borneo FC Ricky Richardo Kambuaya – Dewa United FC Egy Maulana Vikri – Dewa United FC Jordi Amat Maas – Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Asnawi Mangkualam Bahar – Jeonnam Dragons Fachruddin Wahyudi Aryanto – Madura United Saddil Ramdani – Sabah FC Moh. Edo Febriansah – Persib Bandung Marc Anthony Klok – Persib Bandung Rachmat Irianto – Persib Bandung Ryan Kurnia – Persib Bandung Aji Kusuma – Persija Jakarta Syahrul Trisna Fadillah – Persikabo Andy Setyo Nugroho – Persikabo Dimas Drajad – Persikabo Wahyu Prasetyo – PSIS Semarang Reza Arya Pratama – PSM Makassar Yance Sayuri – PSM Makassar Yakob Sayuri – PSM Makassar Shayne Elian Jay Pattynama – Viking FK Sandy Henny Walsh – KV Mechelen

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...