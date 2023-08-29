Malaysia Women’s national team will be taking part in the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s International Friendly Tournament on 18-30 September 2023.

Other than Malaysia and host Saudi Arabia, the other participating teams are Laos, Pakistan, Bhutan and Lebanon.

The six competing teams have been drawn into two groups based on their rankings where Group A will have Malaysia (ranked 89th in the world), Saudi Arabia (170th) and Pakistan (157th).

Group B has Laos (87th), Lebanon (138th) and Bhutan (171st).

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on 27 September 2023.

The two winning teams will then meet in the Final while the two losing teams will play for third place on 30 September 2023.

