Tanjong Pagar United have made statement moves in the transfer market ahead of the 2021 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season by signing Blake Ricciuto and Reo Nishiguchi.

The Jaguars, who finished bottom in the recently-concluded 2020 season after returning to the league for the first time since 2014, have wasted little time in bolstering their squad.

Australian midfielder Ricciuto, 28, was a key figure in Brunei DPMM’s 2019 title-winning campaign. He missed only one league game and scored nine times to help DPMM to their second league title and was named in the Team of the Year for that season.

Meanwhile, Nishiguchi will boost an attack that scored only 14 times in 14 games. The 23-year-old forward scored five times in 11 games for Albirex in his debut professional season.

