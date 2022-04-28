Mochamad Iriawan, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) has made it clear that the aspiration for the SEA Games this year will be the men’s football gold medal after narrowly missing it at the last edition in 2019 in the Philippines.

The Indonesian men’s Under-23 team completed their training and friendly series in South Korea this week after playing three matches against quality oppositions.

They had started their sojourn with a 4-2 over Andong Science College, before conceding a 2-0 loss to Pohang Steelers in their second friendly.

And in their last test match yesterday against Daejeon Citizen, they fell to a 3-2 loss at the Daejon World Cup Stadium – with the two goals scored by Ricky Kambuaya (in the 33rd minute) and Irfan Jaya (76th minute).

“We appreciate the hard work of the players who have undergone the training camp in South Korea for the past two weeks. I hope the players will continue to focus, be disciplined and continue to fight hard, especially in the SEA Games. PSSI are targeting to win gold,” said Iriawan.

“After this camp, the coach will select the 20 players who will be brought to Vietnam. What is clear is that the selected players are the coach’s choice and PSSI are ready to fully support it.”

The team will return to Indonesia tomorrow before leaving for Vietnam on 3 May 2022 for the 31st SEA Games where they are in Group A against defending champions Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor Leste.

#AFF

#PSSI



#SEAG2021

Like this: Like Loading...