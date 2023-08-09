Some 2000 athletes from around 200 teams will descend on Hungary’s new National Athletics Centre on Saturday 19 August for nine days of thrilling competition at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, where World Athletics will once again run its world record programme.

Athletes who set a world record will be eligible* for a special award of US$100,000 offered by TDK and World Athletics’ new Inside Track platform.

The performance must be an improvement on the existing World Athletics world record. Performances that equal the existing world record will not be eligible for a world record award.

USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis are two of the most recent recipients of a world record award, following their performances at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. There, at Eugene’s Hayward Field, McLaughlin-Levrone improved her own world 400m hurdles record to an awe-inspiring 50.68, while Duplantis took the pole vault to another level again, clearing 6.21m.

Continuing TDK’s involvement with the world record programme, the Japanese electronics company will offer the award for men’s events. The women’s world record programme will be supported by World Athletics – Inside Track, a new online hub where fans can access exclusive content, discover untold stories and unlock benefits. Inside Track provides the perfect platform to tell all athletics stories, but especially those of female athletes, as seen by the recent exclusive interview with McLaughlin-Levrone.

For the mixed 4x400m relay, the programme will be supported by both TDK and World Athletics – Inside Track.

TDK’s involvement with the World Athletics Championships goes beyond the world record programme. In a year that celebrates four decades of the World Athletics Championships, it also marks 40 years of TDK’s support, as one of the original sponsors of the World Athletics Championships. Having been the main bib sponsor for men’s events for all 18 previous editions, TDK will maintain that involvement in Budapest.

New Official Partner NTN will be the main bib sponsor for women’s events at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

Prize money

Aside from the world record programme, a total of US$8,498,000 in prize money will be on offer in Budapest.

The prize money is as follows:

Individual events

Gold: US$70,000

Silver: US$35,000

Bronze: US$22,000

Fourth place: US$16,000

Fifth place: US$11,000

Sixth place: US$7000

Seventh place: US$6000

Eighth place: US$5000

Relays (per team)

Gold: US$80,000

Silver: US$40,000

Bronze: US$20,000

Fourth place: US$16,000

Fifth place: USD $12,000

Sixth place: US$8000

Seventh place: US$6000

Eighth place: US$4000

*The payment of prize money and bonuses is dependent upon the usual ratification process

