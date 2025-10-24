Nick Cassidy continues his preparation ahead of officially joining Team Peugeot TotalEnergies in 2026

Mathias Beche and Alex Quinn discover the PEUGEOT 9X8 for the first time

Objective: gather diverse feedback and further refine the Hypercar’s development

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies will take part in the traditional Rookie Test held in Bahrain the day after the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship finale, with a particularly diverse and promising driver line-up.

Nick Cassidy, recently announced as an official driver from 2026 onwards, will take part in the session. Having already tested the PEUGEOT 9X8 in Austin last September, the New Zealander will continue his learning process in the Hypercar.

He will be joined by two other rookies:

Mathias Beche, an experienced French endurance driver, who will bring sharp technical insight and allow the team to gather complementary data.

Alex Quinn, a young British talent, who will be discovering the PEUGEOT 9X8 for the first time.

Olivier Jansonnie, Peugeot Sport Technical Director:

“The Rookie Test is a great opportunity to open our doors to drivers from different backgrounds and to collect valuable feedback on the PEUGEOT 9X8. Nick continues his integration ahead of officially joining the program in 2026. Mathias and Alex each bring different experiences – from a young prospect to an endurance veteran. This diversity is a real asset for the team and contributes to our collective progress.”

Our rookies

Nick Cassidy (29, New Zealand)

Super GT Champion (2017) and Super Formula Champion (2019), multiple Formula E race winner and current Citroën Racing driver. He will become an official Team Peugeot TotalEnergies driver from 2026.

Former LMP1 and LMP2 driver, 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours poleman, five Le Mans podiums including two overall, WEC LMP1-L and ELMS LMP2 Champion. Renowned for his experience and development skills.

Made his name in single-seaters (British F4, Formula Renault Eurocup, etc.), and currently competes in LMP2 in ELMS and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024 and 2025. Considered one of Britain’s rising endurance racing talents.

