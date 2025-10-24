The Ninja A-League 2025-26 campaign gets underway on Friday, October 31 and before the first game of Round 1, aleagues.com.au answers the burning question facing each club this season.

Adelaide United: Will the Reds cope with a target on their back?

Adelaide United were the surprise package of the Ninja A-League last season, soaring from a wooden-spoon finish in 2023-24 all the way up to third off the back of a club-record points haul of 45.

The Reds flew up the table before the rest of the league knew what had hit them last season – but you can count on Adelaide’s 10 Ninja A-League rivals being well aware of their threats in 2025-26.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-women-storylines-burning-questions-2025-26-every-club/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...