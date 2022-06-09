Team confirms Peugeot 9X8 crews for the car’s maiden WEC appearance at Monza, Italy

From this Wednesday (June 8), the new PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar will be on show to motorsport fans at the Le Mans 24 Hours for the duration of race week. In addition, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies has confirmed which drivers will share which car when the prototype makes its competitive debut at Monza on July 10.

RACING DEBUT AT ITALY’S TEMPLE OF SPEED

The two PEUGEOT 9X8s will join the FIA World Endurance Championship for the first time at Round 4 of the 2022 series – the 6 Hours of Monza (July 10). Two hybrid-electric 9X8 Hypercars will take part in the Italian race, each crewed by three drivers as follows:

#93 : Paul Di Resta – Mikkel Jensen – Jean-Eric Vergne

#94 : James Rossiter – Gustavo Menezes – Loïc Duval

Olivier Jansonnie (Technical Director, WEC Programme, Peugeot Sport):

“We have finalised our two crews for the 9X8’s debut race at Monza following multiple test sessions and painstaking analysis of data, driving styles and individual relationships. Over the course of the car’s design and development, the experience, technical input and team spirit brought to the table by all our drivers have been absolutely essential.”

FAN-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE AT LE MANS

The 90th Le Mans 24 Hours takes place this weekend (June 11-12) with the eagerly-anticipated return of big crowds for the first time since before Covid. Prior to tackling the endurance classic’s centenary edition in 2023, PEUGEOT – with the approval of the ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest) – is inviting fans of the brand and of motor racing in general to join it at this year’s event:

A one-off exhibition at the circuit’s museum entitled ‘Allure – Le Mans’ – is celebrating PEUGEOT’s finest moments in the world-famous French race with the presence of seven cars under the same roof for the very first time. The exhibition opened officially yesterday (June 7) and visitors will be able to enjoy it until the end of September.

PEUGEOT is also offering race-goers the opportunity to gather in a dedicated area in the heart of the Fan Village where a special zone has been set aside to display the radical and ground-breaking 9X8 Hypercar. Spectators will be able to meet team members in a relaxed, informal setting, share a cocktail with fellow enthusiasts and even – on occasion – enjoy the sounds of a DJ set complementing the noise of the cars out on-track. The programme also includes an autograph session with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ Brazilian-American driver Gustavo Menezes at 6:45pm (local time) on Saturday, June 11.

Phil York (Head of PEUGEOT Marketing & Communications):

“We wanted to get close to our fans this year before we return to Le Mans to race in 2023. We were keen to offer them a unique, premium experience as a welcoming, sociable and truly innovative way to celebrate the passion we all share. I believe the special exhibition dedicated to PEUGEOT at the circuit museum and our stand in the Fan Village will achieve just that. Race-goers will be able to see the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar for the very first time and spot a little tribute to it by the PEUGEOT 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered. We look forward to seeing everybody there!”

