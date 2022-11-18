The big story down at Yamaha ever since Fabio Quartararo put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension was how much quicker the 2023 Yamaha M1 was going to be. A brand-new engine, tested extensively by Cal Crutchlow at Jerez, Aragon and Motegi, was going to be the answer to their problems. Quartararo himself had tested it at Barcelona and most recently at the Misano Test, on both occasions feeling the extra horses. However, both Quartararo teammate Franco Morbidelli felt no difference whatsoever in Valencia to the bemusement of all.