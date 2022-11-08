Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia is your new MotoGP™ World Champion after mounting one of the greatest comebacks in history over the course of the second half of the 2022 season.

In achieving a premier class title of his own, he follows in the footsteps of his legendary mentors, Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner – the latter of whom was the last rider to win the Championship on a Ducati. You probably already know all of that, though. So, what about ten things you don’t know about the curly-haired Italian?