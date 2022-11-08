Hollie Davidson to become first female to referee Rugby World Cup finals in both sevens and 15s

She becomes the second Scottish official to referee a women’s Rugby World Cup final

Sara Cox appointed as referee for the bronze final

RWC 2021 final takes place at Eden Park on Saturday, 12 November

World Rugby today announced that Hollie Davidson (Scotland) has been appointed to referee the Rugby World Cup 2021 final, which sees hosts New Zealand face England at Eden Park on Saturday, 12 November.

Davidson, who made her test debut on 9 November, 2018 when England beat USA 57-5, is the fourth female to take charge of a Rugby World Cup final after Sarah Corrigan (Australia, 2010), Amy Perrett (Australia, 2014) and Joy Neville (Ireland, 2017) and is the second Scottish official to referee a women’s Rugby World Cup final, following in footsteps of Jim Fleming in 1994.

The RWC 2021 final will be Davidson’s 26th test as a referee and will see her become the first female to referee Rugby World Cup finals in both sevens and 15s, a feat she will have achieved in the space of just 62 days.

Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa) and Aurélie Groizeleau (France) have been appointed as assistant referees for the final with Ben Whitehouse (Wales) the television match official (TMO).

Sara Cox (England) will take charge of the bronze final, joined by Joy Neville (Ireland) and Lauren Jenner (New Zealand) as assistant referees and Ian Tempest (England) as the TMO.

World Rugby Referee Talent Development Manager Alhambra Nievas today said: “The 18 match officials who have participated in Rugby World Cup 2021 have worked incredibly hard to ensure they have been at their best. They have done an outstanding job, delivering consistent performances each match day and I want to thank all of them for their hard work and dedication.

“For Hollie, 2022 has been a remarkable year, she has taken charge of some of the biggest competitions across sevens and 15s, including the women’s finals at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens. She also created history when she was the first female appointed to referee a men’s Six Nations team with Italy’s 38-31 victory over Portugal. We would all like to extend heartfelt congratulations to Hollie as she prepares to take charge of this weekend’s Rugby World Cup 2021 final.”

Previous women’s Rugby World Cup final referees:

1991 – Les Peard (Wales)

1994 – Jim Fleming (Scotland)

1998 – Ed Morrison (England)

2002 – Giulio De Santis (Italy)

2006 – Simon McDowell (Ireland)

2010 – Sarah Corrigan (Australia)

2014 – Amy Perrett (Australia)

2017 – Joy Neville (Ireland)

