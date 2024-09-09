STREETS OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 21: Bruno Correia, Safety Car Driver, FIA, with the Porsche Taycan Safety Cars during the London ePrix II at Streets of London on Sunday July 21, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

Formula E continues to shape the future of electric mobility by providing a high performance test bed for global automakers

Nissan used Formula E testing grounds to enhance the Nissan Leaf; increasing battery capacity increased by 181%, and range by 184%

Jaguar’s all-electric I-PACE boosts battery efficiency by 10% from Formula E technology

Hankook developed the iON Race tire for Formula E’s GEN3 (Seasons 9-10) era, using 26% sustainable materials to combine performance with sustainability

Porsche developed the Taycan Turbo GT’s Attack Mode – which can provide repeated, temporary boosts of up to 120kW of extra power – from Formula E racing

Formule E celebrates World EV day by highlighting key technological advancements that have been developed with technology from the series over the last decade, proving it to be the best test bed to enhance current EV innovation.

With more than 40 million EVs on the road and with nearly 20% of new car sales now electric, the EV revolution has firmly taken hold. Leading the charge in EV innovation is Formula E, the world’s premier all-electric racing championship, where top manufacturers are using competition on the track to accelerate real-world EV technology.

While Formula E is a spectacle on its own, the championship also serves as a catalyst to develop and hone electric car technology on the streets for real-world use. Formula E brings racing tech to the road, as some of the biggest car and motorsport brands go head-to-head using city street racing as their testing ground.

Jaguar: From Track to an All-Electric Future

Jaguar, the British manufacturer, returned to racing in October 2016, becoming the first luxury manufacturer to join the all-electric championship. At the same time, Jaguar had their first all-electric car in development and in 2018, Jaguar brought the I-PACE to market. In 2024, technical learnings from eight years’ worth of testing on the city streets through the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship have been hugely successful in accelerating Jaguar’s development of its EV range. As Jaguar embarks on its exciting journey to an all-electric future from next year, competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship allows the team to innovate and drive technical leadership both on the track and for the road.

Nissan: Upgrading the world renowned Nissan Leaf

Since its entry into Formula E, Nissan has made use of its existing EV experience to develop the all-new powertrain for its Formula E race car. In turn, the learnings from the track will shape the next generation of EVs from the Japanese car maker.

Racing in the series since Season 5, Nissan has taken its learnings on track and applied them to one of the most popular electric cars around the world – the Nissan Leaf. Since the start of the series in 2014, the Leaf’s battery capacity has increased by 181 percent – from 22KWh in 2014 to the current model’s 62KWh. For everyday drivers, the Leaf’s battery range has increased by 184%, from 135km in 2014 to 384km, meaning more mileage from a single charge, making EVs a realistic alternative to combustion engined cars for commutes as well as longer journeys.

Hankook: Sustainable Tyre Innovation

Formula E’s collaboration with Hankook has resulted in the development of the iON Race tyre for the GEN3 era, merging peak performance with sustainability. The tyre is made from 26% sustainable rubber, underscoring Hankook’s commitment to eco-friendly technology while delivering high-speed performance under the intense conditions of electric racing.

Porsche: Pioneering with the Taycan

Porsche’s unveiling of the Taycan Cross Turismo in 2021 marked its entry into the high-performance EV market, a direct result of its participation in Formula E. The knowledge gained from racing in the world’s most competitive electric series is also shaping Porsche’s future lineup, blending luxury with eco-conscious engineering. Now with its recent upgrade, the Taycan Turbo GT’s Attack Mode – which can provide repeated, temporary boosts of up to 120kW of extra power – the German automaker is showcasing direct race to road tech transfers that benefit consumers today.

Laying the Foundation for the Future of Mobility

As Formula E enters its second decade, the championship continues to be the ultimate proving ground for next-generation electric vehicle technology. Manufacturers across the globe are leveraging the innovations developed on the track to create high-performance, energy-efficient vehicles that are redefining the future of transportation. Formula E is not just shaping the future of motorsport, it’s driving the world towards sustainable mobility solutions.

