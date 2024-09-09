The Presidents Cup and American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) announced today the final teams for the 2024 Junior Presidents Cup, with the event’s fourth edition set to tee off on Sept. 22 at Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac – Blue Course in Montreal, four days before the 2024 Presidents Cup begins play at nearby The Royal Montreal Golf Club. The 12th and final Junior Presidents Cup players for the U.S. Team and International Team were finalized as of Sept. 5, with Michael Riebe of Encinitas, California, and China’s Hanjie Yu earning the final spots on the U.S. and International teams, respectively. The Junior Presidents Cup is a two-day, team match-play competition featuring the top 24 junior boys, 19 years old and younger. The juniors are split into teams of 12, half from the United States and the other half from around the world, excluding Europe. Taking place just days before the start of the biennial Presidents Cup, the Junior Presidents Cup was developed to give the world’s best non-European juniors a unique playing opportunity to compete in an international team match-play competition and showcase the global reach of junior golf. Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac was founded in 1917 and is considered to be one of the most prestigious clubs in the country, ranking among the Top 100 golf courses in Canada. The Junior Presidents Cup will be played on the Blue Course, which was redesigned in 2013 by 2024 International Presidents Cup Captain Mike Weir and Ian Andrew, who had also worked as the restoration architect of the Green course at Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac for some time prior. Hanjie Yu is the third player from China to join the 2024 International Team. He is No. 229 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) and has two wins in international competition this year. He gained entry to the team as the highest-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) who was not otherwise qualified as of Sept. 5. Eight countries are represented on the International Team, with China fielding three players and Vietnam and Thailand each with two representatives. Indonesia, New Zealand, India, Canada and Colombia are also represented. The International Team is led by 2013 Presidents Cup alumni Graham DeLaet as they seek their first victory in the Junior Presidents Cup. For the United States team, Riebe, a Vanderbilt University verbal commit, has three top-10 AJGA Invitational finishes this season, including a fourth-place finish at the Rolex Tournament of Champions. He also had top-five finishes at the Boy’s Junior PGA Championship and the Western Junior Championship on a national junior golf stage. Riebe makes his first appearance on the United States team as the highest-ranked player on the Rolex AJGA Rankings who was not otherwise qualified as of Sept. 5. Riebe also competed in the Wyndham Cup in July for the West Team. He will look to bring that match play experience into the Junior Presidents Cup. The U.S. Team is represented by eight different states, including two players from Florida, Texas, North Carolina and California. Additionally, eight players are Rolex Junior All-Americans (Miles Russell, Tyler Watts, Blades Brown, Will Hartman, Ronin Banerjee, Tyler Mawhinney, Jackson Byrd, Michael Riebe). 2017 Presidents Cup participant Charley Hoffman will captain the U.S. Team as they look for their fourth-consecutive victory in the competition after lifting the cup at Plainfield Country Club (2017), The Royal Melbourne Golf Club (2019) and Myers Park Country Club (2022). The 12-player teams for the 2024 Junior Presidents Cup are listed below: International Team – Captain Graham DeLaet

PlayerCountryGrad YearXihuan ChangChina2026Nguyen Anh MinhVietnam2025Rayhan Abdul LatiefIndonesia2024Thanawin LeeThailand2024Joshua BaiNew Zealand2025Kartik SinghIndia2028Le Khanh HungVietnam2026Liangliang GuChina2027Warut BoonrodThailand2026Antoine JasminCanada2024Samuel Gonzalez*Colombia2026Hanjie YuChina2025

United States Team – Captain Charley Hoffman

PlayerStateGrad YearMiles RussellFlorida2027Tyler WattsAlabama2026Blades BrownTennessee2026Pennson BadgettNorth Carolina2026Asher VargasTexas2026Luke ColtonTexas2026Will HartmanNorth Carolina2025Ronin BanerjeeCalifornia2027Tyler MawhinneyFlorida2026Jackson ByrdGeorgia2025Logan Reilly*Virginia2025Michael RiebeCalifornia2025

*Captain’s Pick Click here for complete Junior Presidents Cup Team Standings. The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, Sept. 24-29. For more information about the Presidents Cup, or to purchase tickets, please visit PresidentsCup.com. For 2024 Junior Presidents Cup information, visit AJGA.org.

