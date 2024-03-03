Thai Son Nam and Thai Son Bac are at the top of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2024 when they both picked up their second full points from two matches played so far.

Thai Son Nam edged the previous week’s big winner Saigon Titans 1-0 with the solitary goal coming off Nguyen Thinh Phat with three minutes left on the clock.

On the other hand, Thai Son Bac were also a 1-0 winners over Tan Hiep Hung with Minh Quang scoring early in the tenth minute.

With the win, Thai Son Nam and Thai Son Bac on the same six points from two matches played with the former taking the lead on better goal difference.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...