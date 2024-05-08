The world’s most renowned carmakers are gearing up for the 2024 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the fourth round of this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship season, scheduled for 15-16 June at the 13.6-kilometre long Circuit de la Sarthe.

The top class has attracted a bumper field of 23 Hypercars from nine different manufacturers for the world’s biggest endurance race, including Alpine, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini, Peugeot, Porsche and Toyota.

While the spotlight will be on the Hypercar-class competitors fighting for the overall honours, the new-for-this-year LMGT3 class is shaping up to be just as exciting, also comprising 23 cars from nine automakers, but with representation from the likes of Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren and Porsche.

The traditionally hotly contested LMP2 class, which is not part of WEC this season but continues to be the top class in the European Le Mans Series, will see a 16-prototype-strong field of identical Gibson-powered Oreca 07s taking part in the French endurance classic.

