Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas produced the second world record of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 as she lowered her 60m hurdles mark to 7.65 in securing her first global title.

There might have been a third world record as Mondo Duplantis, having successfully defended his pole vault title despite a few wobbles with a clearance of 6.05m, had two out of three decent attempts at increasing his world record to 6.24m.

Femke Bol followed her world 400m record of the night before by anchoring the Netherlands to gold in the women’s 4x400m.

Alexander Doom, the other individual 400m champion, completed the same double by anchoring Belgium to gold in the men’s 4x400m, stealing the spotlight from world 100m and 200m champion Noah Lyles, who ran the third leg for the USA.

A new star emerged in the women’s 800m in the form of Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma, who powered ahead of home favourite Jemma Reekie in the closing stages.

Meanwhile New Zealand were celebrating two golds as Geordie Beamish shocked everyone including himself to move from fifth to first in the final 20 metres of the men’s 1500m final, adding to the high jump title secured in the morning session by his compatriot Hamish Kerr.

That elevated New Zealand to third in the final medals table behind the United States, top with six golds, and Belgium with three. – WORLD ATHLETICS

