Thai Son Nam TP.HCM ended their first round campaign of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2025 on perfect with 21 points after seven matches.

At the end of the seventh matchday, Thai Son Nam edged Sahako 2-1 with goals from Huynh Van Hoai in the seventh minute and Nguyen Thinh Phat in the 13th minute.

Sahako’s goal was scored by Tran Nhat Trung in the 37th minute.

In the other match of the day, Tan Hiep Hung TP.HCM staged a 3-2 comeback win over Luxury Ha Long.

Luxury Ha Long took the lead twice through Nguyen Van Hao in the first minute and Ton That Phi (31st) before Tan Tiep Hung came back off goals from Bui Le Kien (12th and 39th minute) and Do Cong Dai (38th).

The second round of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2025 will start on 22 May 2025.

