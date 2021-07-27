Hosts Thailand will take on Egypt in the semifinals of the 2021 Continental Futsal Championship after winning Group A earlier today at the Show DC Hall 1 Shopping Centre in Bangkok.
Following their 6-6 draw against Kosovo yesterday, Thailand put up a more determined display in their final Group A tie to beat Uzbekistan 4-3 – with the winning goal coming off Worasak Srirangpirot in the 39th minute.
Earlier, striker Suphawut Thueanklang grabbed a brace with goals in the 10th and 20th minute to be followed by another from Jetsada Chudech (36th).
Uzbekistan’s goals were scored off an own goal from Jetsada in the fourth minute, Nishonov Khusniddin (19th) and Choriev Davron (28th).
The win saw Thailand winning Group A with seven points as Uzbekistan came in second with six points.
In the meantime, Iran won Group B even though they were held to a 2-2 draw by Egypt in their final match of the group.
Saeid Ahmad Abbasi gave Iran the lead in the 18th minute before Egypt fought back with two goals off Mohamed Mansour Atta Hassan (25th) and Essam Alla Shankh Ramadan (35th).
But Iran would have the final say in the match when Mahdi Javid (39th) fired in the late equaliser.
Iran’s opponent in the semifinals is Uzbekistan.
2021 CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
RESULTS and FIXTURES
25 July 2021
Egypt 1-0 Tajikistan
Iran 5-0 Lithuania
Uzbekistan 6-3 Kosovo
Thailand 6-4 Mozambique
26 July 2021
Lithuania 4-2 Egypt
Tajikistan 0-7 Iran
Mozambique 0-10 Uzbekistan
Kosovo 6-6 Thailand
27 July 2021
Tajikistan 9-2 Lithuania
Iran 2-2 Egypt
Kosovo 1-2 Mozambique
Thailand 4-3 Uzbekistan
29 July 2021
1100hrs – PLAYOFF – Kosovo vs Lithuania
SEMIFINALS
1300hrs – Iran vs Uzbekistan
1600hrs – Thailand vs Egypt
30 July 2021
1100hrs – PLAYOFF – Mozambique vs Tajikistan
1300hrs – 3rd & 4th Placing
1600hrs – FINAL
