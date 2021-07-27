Hosts Thailand will take on Egypt in the semifinals of the 2021 Continental Futsal Championship after winning Group A earlier today at the Show DC Hall 1 Shopping Centre in Bangkok.

Following their 6-6 draw against Kosovo yesterday, Thailand put up a more determined display in their final Group A tie to beat Uzbekistan 4-3 – with the winning goal coming off Worasak Srirangpirot in the 39th minute.

Earlier, striker Suphawut Thueanklang grabbed a brace with goals in the 10th and 20th minute to be followed by another from Jetsada Chudech (36th).

Uzbekistan’s goals were scored off an own goal from Jetsada in the fourth minute, Nishonov Khusniddin (19th) and Choriev Davron (28th).

The win saw Thailand winning Group A with seven points as Uzbekistan came in second with six points.

In the meantime , Iran won Group B even though they were held to a 2-2 draw by Egypt in their final match of the group.

Saeid Ahmad Abbasi gave Iran the lead in the 18th minute before Egypt fought back with two goals off Mohamed Mansour Atta Hassan (25th) and Essam Alla Shankh Ramadan (35th).

But Iran would have the final say in the match when Mahdi Javid (39th) fired in the late equaliser.

Iran’s opponent in the semifinals is Uzbekistan.

2021 CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

RESULTS and FIXTURES

25 July 2021

Egypt 1-0 Tajikistan

Iran 5-0 Lithuania

Uzbekistan 6-3 Kosovo

Thailand 6-4 Mozambique

26 July 2021

Lithuania 4-2 Egypt

Tajikistan 0-7 Iran

Mozambique 0-10 Uzbekistan

Kosovo 6-6 Thailand

27 July 2021

Tajikistan 9-2 Lithuania

Iran 2-2 Egypt

Kosovo 1-2 Mozambique

Thailand 4-3 Uzbekistan

29 July 2021

1100hrs – PLAYOFF – Kosovo vs Lithuania

SEMIFINALS

1300hrs – Iran vs Uzbekistan

1600hrs – Thailand vs Egypt

30 July 2021

1100hrs – PLAYOFF – Mozambique vs Tajikistan

1300hrs – 3rd & 4th Placing

1600hrs – FINAL

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...