The Thailand Under-19 Girls team scored 7-1 past Malaysia in their Group B tie of the ASEAN U19 Girls’ Championship 2025 as Indonesia and Cambodia bounced back from first match defeat for a 1-1 draw.

At the District 8 Stadium, Nachanok Kosonsaksakun gave Thailand the lead after just two minutes before the Malaysians replied just two minutes later through Kaseh Carlmila Az Zahra.

But that was to be the only bright spark from Malaysia as Thailand wrested full control to score, off Kurisara Limpawanich (16th minute) and then an own goal from Malaysia’s Arecha Pansie Efandi (30th) for the score to stand at 3-1 for the Thais.

The second half was all Thailand as they added four more goals through Ruttawalin Intabumrung (52nd), Kurisara (69th), Manita Noyvach (86th) and Kessirin Boonmatun (90th+4) for the win.

The win gave Thailand six points from two matches played.

In the other match of Group B at the Dat Duc Stadium, Indonesia held Cambodia to a 1-1 draw.

The Cambodian girls had taken the lead through Ratha Moa in the eighth minute before Jazlyn Kayla Firya cancelled it out three minutes later.

In the meantime, Vietnam and Myanmar scored identical 6-0 wins in their respective second matches of Group A at the Thong Nhat Stadium.

Against Timor Leste, the home team started well with a double from Thi Thuy Nga Do (10th and 26th minute) and then from Thi Trang Le (34th), Nguyen Quynh Anh Dau (62nd),Thi Quy Nguyen (77th) and Thi Hoai Trinh Truong (86th).

For Myanmar, a brace each from Daisy Aung (18th and 47th minute), Su Su Khin (28th and 57th) paved the way to be followed by goals from Yin Loon Eain (43rd) and Aye Soe (73rd).

With the results tonight, Vietnam stayed perfect with six points from two matches as Myanmar grabbed their first win of the campaign.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM #TimnasIndonesia

Like this: Like Loading...