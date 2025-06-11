The Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme and Team Cyber Security Partner, 1Password, have unveiled a bespoke livery that will run on Alisha Palmowski’s car over the Canada Grand Prix weekend.

Designed by Canadian artist Kirsten McCrea, the one-of-a-kind livery is a celebration of female excellence and talent across sports, design, and technology.

This artistic collaboration embodies a shared commitment to breaking down barriers in motorsport and cybersecurity, ensuring more women have clear pathways to become future drivers, engineers, and technology leaders.

1Password and the Oracle Red Bull Racing brand teams partnered with Canadian muralist Kirsten McCrea, entrusting her with the creative lead to approach this livery as a canvas for storytelling that’s dynamic, powerful, and designed to reflect movement and growth. Rooted in Canadian identity, the livery features a palette of red for Canada and blue for Quebec, and it’s anchored by a pattern of stylized dandelion seeds in motion, radiating from behind the driver.

Each seed symbolizes ambition and ideas taking flight, drawing inspiration from the iconic Expo 67 logo and capturing the spirit of Canada’s celebration of innovation and progress. Ripples emanating from the back wheel represent how one woman’s impact can carry outward, creating opportunity for others to follow. It’s not just a design—it’s a declaration: ambition belongs here.

1Password and the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme unveiled the bespoke livery during an immersive celebratory event at Ricarda’s Atrium in downtown Toronto. Hosted by Alicia West, radio personality and in-stadium announcer for the Toronto Argonauts, the evening brought together Canadian leaders from sports, technology, and design to celebrate performance, leadership, and innovation.

A panel conversation among female executives, founders, innovators, and athletes explored personal stories and the future of sport and technology. DJ Lissa Monet, co-founder of the all-female DJ agency LUXELIFE SOUND, set the tone with a high-energy soundtrack for the night.

Empowering and investing in emerging talent is the core of who the Team is, and collaborating with local artist McCrea for this bespoke design continues both Red Bull and 1Password’s mission to champion the talent of tomorrow with action.

Having decorated the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme car of Hamda Al Qubaisi last year at the Singapore Grand Prix, and the Visa Cashapp RB Academy Programme car of Amna Al Qubaisi in Miami 2024, the Team endeavors to continue our standalone support for F1 Academy.

This design is a unique take on Red Bull Racing’s iconic branding and a new opportunity to represent and redefine what it means to be part of the Red Bull family.

Fans are at the heart of everything that the Team does. To celebrate the livery reveal, fans around the globe were invited to solve an acronym to ‘Crack the Code’— for a chance to experience the Canada Grand Prix weekend in full. As the campaign concludes, the Team are set to welcome a few passionate fans to witness the bespoke livery on-track in Montreal.

