In the men’s long jump competition, it was Germany’s Luka Herden who delivered the best jump of the day. On his final attempt, he reached 7.87 meters, securing the win. Second place went to American Jason Smith, who managed 7.66 meters. South Africa’s Cheswill Johnson jumped the same distance but needed more attempts and thus had to settle for third. Paralympic legend and T63 world record holder Joel de Jong (NED) competed as a guest outside the official standings. He delivered a solid performance, recording his best jump of 7.45 meters on his first attempt. In the women’s long jump, Estonia’s Liisa-Maria Lusti took first place with a personal best of 6.46 meters, earning her first Golden Roof Challenge victory. Austria’s Moyo Bardi came extremely close to the 6-meter mark, jumping 5.99 meters to claim second. Brazil’s Lissandra Campos had to withdraw after her third attempt due to injury and was unable to register a valid jump. The standout performance of the evening came from para-athlete Fleur Jong (NED). With an incredible leap of 6.86 meters, she set a new world record in the T64 classification. Just days earlier, she had already broken the 100-meter sprint world record. In the men’s pole vault, Poland’s Piotr Lisek dominated the field with a winning height of 5.62 meters. The 2017 World Championship silver medalist edged out Switzerland’s Valentin Imsand, who cleared 5.22 meters on his first attempt to take second place. Third went to Austin Miller (USA), who managed 5.22 meters on his second attempt. In the women’s pole vault, Finland’s Elina Lampela was the only athlete to clear 4.43 meters, securing the win. China’s Chunge Niu impressed with a strong first attempt over 4.33 meters, earning her second place. Completing the podium was Saga Andersson of Finland, who cleared the same height on her second try.

Long Jump MenLong Jump Women 1| Luka Herden (GER) // 7.87m1| Liisa-Maria Lusti (EST) // 6.46m 2| Jason Smith (USA) // 7.66m2| Moyo Bardi (AUT) // 5.99m 3| Cheswill Johnson (RSA) // 7.66m3| Lissandra Campos (BRA) // n.m. Pole Vault MenPole Vault Women 1| Piotr Lisek (POL) // 5.62m1| Elina Lampela (FIN) // 4.43m 2| Valentin Imsand (SUI) // 5.22m2| Chunge Niu (CHN) // 4.33m 3| Austin Miller (USA) // 5.22m3| Saga Andersson (FIN) // 4.33m

Paralympics Long Jump MenParalympics Long Jump Women1| Joel de Jong (NED) // 7.45m1| Fleur Jong (NED) // 6.86m

