Preparations for the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 gained further momentum this week following the successful conclusion of the 1st Technical Delegates (TD) Meeting, underscoring Thailand’s readiness to deliver a world-class multi-sport event for para athletes across Southeast Asia.

The biennial regional Games will be held from 20 to 26 January 2026, with 18 sports in Nakhon Ratchasima and Tenpin Bowling in Bangkok.

Chaired by Deputy Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) for Elite Sports and Sports Science Mr. Preecha Laloon, the meeting was attended by APSF President Maj. Gen. Osoth Bhavilai, APSF Secretary-General Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee Tosuwan, APSF Sports and Technical Chairman Walter Torres, APSF Sports Director Stefanie Ang, 13 Technical Delegates, competition and venue managers and nearly 100 representatives from APSF and the Thailand ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (THASOC).

Delegates also inspected competition venues across Nakhon Ratchasima, assessing facilities as largely ready, with only minor accessibility refinements required such as restroom upgrades, ramps and improved layouts.

THASOC confirmed adjustments are underway and will be completed well ahead of the Games. Updates were also presented on accommodation, accreditation, logistics, medical services and sport operations.

Around 3,000 athletes from 11 Southeast Asian nations are expected to compete for 536 gold medals in 19 sports. Final numbers will be confirmed after the submission of entries by name on 15 November 2025.

“Nakhon Ratchasima has repeatedly hosted major international para sports events and has extensive experience. The federations are confident that Thailand will successfully manage all aspects of the Games including venues, competitions and organisations, up to international standards,” said Mr. Preecha.

The 19 sports to be contested at the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 are Para Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Archery, Para Badminton, Para Shooting, Para Athletics, Judo, Sitting Volleyball, Blind Football (5-a-side), CP Football (7-a-side), Boccia, Goalball, Powerlifting, Wheelchair Tennis, Table Tennis, Para Cycling (Track and Road), Para Fencing, Chess and Tenpin Bowling.

Four sports, Para Athletics, Para Swimming, Para Powerlifting and Para Cycling, are sanctioned by International Federations, whereby results will count towards international rankings and possible qualification for major competitions such as the Asian Para Games. Two demonstration sports, Wheelchair Rugby and Lawn Bowls, will also be introduced.

During the meeting and venue visits, Technical Delegates highlighted two key areas requiring further coordination, ensuring event viability pending final athlete entries and balancing competition schedules with rehearsals for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the main Athletics stadium.

THASOC confirmed the sports programme will remain as planned to avoid disruption, although NPCs may appeal for additional events for joint review with TDs.

Maj. Gen. Osoth Bhavilai, APSF President, reaffirmed the Federation’s trust in Thailand: “Thailand has repeatedly proven its ability to stage para sports to world-class standards. With Nakhon Ratchasima’s experience and strong collaboration amongst stakeholders, we are confident the 13th ASEAN Para Games will be a success.”

Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee Tosuwan, APSF Secretary-General, stressed on the aspects of inclusivity and regional spirit: “Together, we are determined to ensure the Games will not only meet international standards but also serve as a celebration of ASEAN unity, friendship and sporting excellence.”

