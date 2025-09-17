The Asian Tour makes its first visit of the year to Chinese-Taipei this week for the Yeangder TPC.

Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai is the defending champion and has a monopoly on titles in Chinese-Taipei having triumphed three times there in the past two years.

The Yeangder TPC is one of the jewels in the crown of tournament golf in Chinese-Taipei and has always been an important event on the Asian Tour schedule.

Thailand’s Thaworn Wiratchant had the distinction of winning the inaugural edition 15 years ago and is the first and only player to have lifted the trophy more than once. He is part of an impressive list of past champions that includes last year’s Asian Tour Order of Merit champion John Catlin. The American was triumphant in 2018. He is in the field this week.

Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po, also competing, and Lu Wei-chih are the only local players to have their names inscribed on the trophy – in 2021 and 2011 respectively.

For the second season in-a-row the tournament will boast prizemoney of US$1 million – the joint most lucrative in the nation.

Tournament Information

Tournament: Yeangder Tournament Players Championship

Date: 18th – 21th September

Venue: Linkou International Golf & Country Club

Par/Yards: 72 / 7,108 yards

Purse: US$1million (US$180,000)

Defending champion: Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA)

Asian Tour leg: 11th

Edition of tournament: 15th

Total number of players: 144

Format: Stroke play tournament over four rounds of 18 holes with a cut after 36 holes to leading 65 pros plus ties.

Field Breakdown

Order of Merit winners: John Catlin (USA), Sihwan Kim (2022), Jazz Janewattananond (2019), Scott Hend (2016)

Nationalities: 25

Top contenders: Kazuki Higa (JPN), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA), Taichi Kho (HKG), Chieh-po Lee (TPE), Danthai Boonma (THA)

Highest ranked player on OWGR: Kazuki Higa #155

Highest ranked player on 2025 Asian Tour Order of Merit: Kazuki Higa (JPN) #2

Number of amateurs: 2

Number of Chinese Taipei players in the field: 44

Tournament Notes

Last week’s winner Kazuki Higa from Japan got off to a great start in his 2025 Asian Tour campaign strong, going T8, T5 and T2 in the Smart Infinity Philippine Open, International Series India Presented by DLF and New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sports respectively, before finally getting his hands on a trophy at the Shinhan Donghae Open in Korea last Sunday. He is currently second on the Order of Merit and the highest ranked player in the field going into this week. On the Japan Tour he has recorded six top 10’s this season, including wins at last week’s tri-sanctioned Shinhan Donghae Open and at the ISPS HANDA Explosion in the Summer in mid-August.

